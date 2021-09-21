Prosecutors to amend charges against Owusu Bempah

Prosecutors handling the case involving the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, have indicated their intention to amend the charges against him.
Rev. Bempah and four of his church members are on trial on charges of threat of death and conduct conducive to the breach of peace for allegedly threatening to kill a former fetish priestess and self-acclaimed evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, aka Nana Agradaa.
At yesterday’s hearing, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Simon Terkpetey, informed the court that the prosecution was working on amending the charge sheet and the facts of the case.
He, therefore, prayed the court to adjourn the case for one week to enable the prosecution to go ahead with the intended amendment.
Counsel’s request refused
Counsel for Rev. Bempah, Mr Gary Nimako Marfo, had wanted the court to adjourn the trial to October 25.
However, the trial judge, Ms Afia Owusuaa Appiah, disagreed, explaining that October 25 would be too far off and so a two-week adjournment would be ideal.
Subsequently, she adjourned the trial to October 5.
Appearance
With his new-found freedom after spending three days on remand before being granted bail by the High Court, Rev. Bempah appeared in court in good spirits.
Wearing a long-sleeved shirt, he stood in the dock attentively and intermittently looked at the floor as proceedings went on.
Alleged threat
Prosecutors have accused Rev Bempah for storming Nana Agradaa’s house with 45 heavily built men (macho men) and threatening to kill her.
One of his associate pastors, Michael Ofori, and another church member now at large are also alleged to have threatened to kill Nana Agradaa, while Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum, all members of Rev. Bempah’s church, have been accused of assaulting policemen who went to the church to effect the arrest of the other accused persons.
Rev. Bempah have pleaded not guilty to offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death, while the other accused persons have also pleaded not guilty to offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.
The accused persons are each on bail in the sum of GH¢200,000, with two sureties.
Prosecution’s facts
Presenting the prosecution’s facts, Chief Inspector Terkpetey said Rev. Bempah and 45 heavily built men went to Nana Agradaa’s house to attack her, with the men shouting: “We will kill you!”
He said Rev. Bempah instructed the men to bring Nana Agradaa out of the house.
The police, he said, visited the scene and prevented any potential blood bath.
After the incident, the police invited Nana Agradaa and Rev Bempah, but he ignored the police invitation.
The prosecutor said on Sunday, September 12, the police saw a viral video in which Ofori and two other members of the church were threatening to kill Nana Agradaa, for which reason the police went to Dansoman and arrested Ofori, while other officers went to Rev. Bempah’s church to arrest the others.
“The first accused, on seeing the police, ordered his church members to beat and kill them. He further ordered the church members to march to the Dansoman Police Station to free those arrested.
“The church set upon the policemen and beat them up, amid the firing of gunshots, disarmed the police of two service rifles and vandalised their car,” the prosecutor added.