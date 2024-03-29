Previous article: See the dates the internet submarine cables will be repaired

Prez Akufo-Addo wishes Ghanaians a happy Easter, calls for prayer and safety

Graphic Online Mar - 29 - 2024 , 08:23

In his Easter message conveyed on behalf of his wife, Rebecca, his children, family, and the government, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo extended warm wishes to all Ghanaians for a Happy Easter celebration.

He expressed hope that the significance of the blood shed on the cross during Easter would bring healing to the nation and cleanse it of iniquities.

The President stressed the importance of safety during this festive period, urging everyone to drive carefully on the roads and to keep the nation in their prayers at all times.

He encouraged Ghanaians to partake in Easter conventions, parties, picnics, and the traditional Kwahu Easter festivities while remaining mindful of safety protocols.

President Akufo-Addo's message highlighted the spiritual essence of Easter, noting that the celebration of the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ should usher in a new season characterized by faith, hope, growth, prosperity, reconciliation, and sacrifice for everyone in Ghana and around the world.

Read the entire statement below;