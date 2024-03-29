See the dates the internet submarine cables will be repaired

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has provided an update on the repair progress of the submarine cables that were damaged on March 14, 2024, causing disruptions in data services across Ghana.

Following engagements with the four Submarine Cable Service Providers (SAT-3, ACE, WACS, and MainOne), the NCA has outlined the repair schedule as follows:

SAT-3's repair vessel departed from Cape Town, South Africa, on March 19, 2024, and is expected to reach the fault area by March 29, 2024. Repair work will commence immediately, with an estimated completion by the second week of April, subject to any unforeseen circumstances.

MainOne, WACS, and ACE have jointly commissioned a repair vessel, which set sail from London, UK, on March 24, 2024. The vessel is scheduled to arrive at its first point of call by 8th April 2024. The expected time of restoration for each cable is as follows:

- ACE: Completion by April 17, 2024

- WACS: Completion by April 28, 2024

- MainOne: Completion by May 9, 2024

The NCA update reminded the public that these dates are tentative and subject to change. It said updates will be provided as necessary in case of new developments.