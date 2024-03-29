Next article: See the dates the internet submarine cables will be repaired

Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegal’s Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Mar - 29 - 2024 , 09:36

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his warmest congratulations to President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye became Senegal’s fifth and youngest president on Sunday, March 24, 2024, with 54.28% of the total votes.

In a statement issued and signed on Thursday, March 28, 2024, President Akufo-Addo expressed his readiness to work closely with President-elect Faye to strengthen the bond between Ghana and Senegal, improve the quality of life for their citizens, and advance the common interests of Africa.

President Akufo-Addo praised Mr. Faye on his well-earned victory and also congratulated outgoing President Macky Sall for his contribution to Africa's progress and development and his commitment to uphold democratic principles.

"I am hopeful that, under his leadership, Senegal will continue on the path of progress and prosperity and strengthen its position further as a beacon of democracy and stability on the African continent," parts of the statement read.