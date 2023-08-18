Presby Church elects new Moderator

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Aug - 18 - 2023 , 07:00

The Chairman of the Ga Presbytery, Reverend Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has been elected Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG).

He takes over from Rt Rev. Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, who is ending his tenure on November 30.

The General Assembly of PCG elected Rev. Dr Kwakye yesterday at the Kwahu East District capital, Abetifi, in the Eastern Region.

The Moderator elect received 220 ‘Yes’ endorsement as against six ‘No’ by the General Assembly.

Rev. Dr Seth Kissi who received 54 nominations, and Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong who also received 22, withdrew in support of Rev. Dr Kwakye who obtained 119 nominations to head for the endorsement alone.

Acceptance

In his acceptance speech, Rev. Dr Kwakye, who was very elated at his election, said the victory was a call by God to serve the church in a higher and more challenging capacity.

He called for support of PCG General Assembly and the members to enable him to succeed.

Rev. Dr Kwakye thanked all ministers of the church for the confidence reposed in him.

Profile

A graduate of the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Arts and a Doctor of Philosophy, and the Trinity Theological Seminary, Rev. Dr Kwakye started his career as a Teacher at the Presbyterian Junior Secondary School, Agona Kwanyako in the Central Region after completing his professional teacher certificate at the Presbyterian College of Education.

An old student of Tema Secondary School, the Moderator elect was commissioned by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana into ministry in 1997 at Kaneshie and ordained in 1999 at Odumase Krobo.

After his Probation at the La Bethel Presby Church in 1997, he was posted to the Christ Congregation, Adentan in 1999 as the Minister in Charge as well as at the Calvary Congregation, Haatso.

Rev. Dr Kwakye also served as District Minister at Madina and Osu, the Minister in Charge of the El Shaddai Church at Tesa Adjiringanor and became the Chairperson of the Ga Presbytery in 2020, a position he served in until his election.

Apart from his congregational experiences, he also served the PCG in other capacities, including the Youth Coordinator of the Ga Presbytery, the Assistant National Secretary, PCG National Ministers Conference, the National Chaplain, National Union of Presbyterian Students of Ghana, as well as a member of the PCG Youth Education Committee.

Between 2013 and 2014, he was appointed an ESKAS Scholar (Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships) in the Faculty of Theology, University of Basel, Switzerland.

He assumed appointment as a Lecturer at the Department for the Study of Religions, University of Ghana, Legon in January 2014, and was promoted to the rank of Senior Lecturer in February 2020.

His research interests are in Church History, African Christianity and Missions.