Police place GH₵50,000 bounty on robbery gang

The Ghana Police Service has placed a bounty of GH₵50,000 on a robbery gang suspected to have been engaged in a daylight robbery at Sampa Valley near Weija, in the Greater Accra Region today, Friday, September 24, 2021.
The gang of four who were armed allegedly attacked and robbed a woman of an unspecified amount of money at Sampa Valley near the Weija barrier in Accra.
Two of the suspected robbers who were wielding guns and were on motorbikes accosted a vehicle being driven by the victim.
They allegedly opened the back door of the vehicle and bolted with a backpack containing an unspecified amount of money amid the firing warning shots to ward off people.
The victim is said to have gone to a bank to withdraw money and it is believed the robbers who were monitoring her movement pursued her.
They attacked her a few minutes after she drove out of the bank.
The police in a statement signed by the Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service announced a financial reward of GH₵50,000 for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the gang.
The police said it had instituted security measures to arrest robbery gangs attacking people in the Greater Accra Region in recent times.
“We, therefore, plead with residents to bear with us with regards to the scaled-up security measures to deal with these thugs”, it said.
It urged the public and corporate institutions who intend to withdraw and deposit huge sums of money to exercise caution or contact the police for assistance with such transactions.
It also called on the public to report any suspicious behaviour or movement of persons through the police emergency numbers;
- 18555
- 191,
- 0302773906 or
- 0302787373.
“We will never, ever allow these thugs to disturb our peace as a people,” the statement said.
It commended members of the public for their continued assistance and assured that with their support, ”our communities will remain safe”.