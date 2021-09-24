GIFEC Board of Trustees Inaugurated

A nine-member Board of Trustees of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has been inaugurated at a short ceremony in Accra.
The inauguration is in accordance with the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, ACT 775, which gives legal backing to the formation of the Fund and spells out its mandate.
The current Board of Trustees is chaired by the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. Members are from the following representatives and organisations:
- Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Parliamentary-Select Committee on Communications
- Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah, Administrator of GIFEC
- Ms. Olivia Okailey Quartey (Deputy Director-General, Managerial Operations), National Communications Authority
- Mr. Alexander Yaw Arphul (Director, Finance & Administration), Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation
- The Industry Forum is represented by Mr. William Tetteh (Director of Capital Projects, MTN)
- Mr. Emmanuel Adjei (Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer, Airtel-Tigo) Mrs. Geta Striggner-Quartey (Director, Legal and External Affairs
- Mr. Emmanuel Antwi-Kwarteng (Ghana Internet Service Providers Association)
In her inaugural speech, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful expressed excitement about the dynamic mix of competencies and experiences in the Board.
She underscored the need “to ensure and facilitate the widespread adoption and use of digital products and services by all Ghanaians irrespective of geographical location and economic status, in an unfolding digital revolution which depends on digital infrastructure, applications and services”, adding that the role of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) in this respect is absolutely crucial and cannot be overemphasized.
“We are all witnesses to the massive digital transformation drive of the government, and to ensure that no person is excluded from harnessing the benefits of digitalisation, GIFEC will have to a play critical role in that direction”. She expressed the determination of H.E. the President of the Republic to leave no Ghanaian behind in the strive to build our digital economy, which is gradually unfolding.
The Minister revealed that the widespread use of Over-The-Top (OTT) services and other modes of communication are impacting negatively on the revenue stream of the main telecommunication providers who principally fund the organization with the 1% contributions of their revenue.
She therefore charged the Board to be more resourceful, innovative and strategic in their thinking, planning and execution of projects, particularly because the sector is constantly evolving and rapidly changing.
On behalf of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah, Administrator of GIFEC, expressed their acceptance and appreciation for the appointment. He assured of the commitment of Members to work hard to ensure achievement of the mandate of providing Universal Access to all persons for socioeconomic development.
He admitted that the Digital Divide is not only from a spatial, but also a demographic standpoint, hence the need to tackle the task ahead with experience and expertise, to diversify the sources and ensure adequacy of funding for GIFEC, for the ultimate achievement of the President’s Digitalisation goals. He also iterated the need to motivate staff adequately to give out their best and guarantee maximum productivity.
In attendance were Mrs. Magdalene Apenteng, Chief Director of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and other Directors and Staff of the Ministry and GIFEC.