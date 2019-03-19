fbpx

Police officers should change their behaviour - CHRAJ Commissioner

BY: Caroline Boateng
CHRAJ Commissioner, Mr Joseph Whittal
The Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr Joseph Whittal, has called for a change in the behaviour of police officers.

"The uniform is an emblem of trust and confidence. If you use it to take advantage of the public and extort from them, then the public will lose trust in the service," he said.

Mr Whittal was speaking in an interview with Graphic Online on the beating of a police officer by a "trotro" driver and his mate last week.

He said a fundamental change was needed in the police service for the public to regain its confidence in the institution.

