How a trotro driver and his conductor resisted a police arrest (VIDEO)

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

It was a dramatic scene last Thursday at Weija in Accra, when a trotro driver and his conductor [mate], decided to violently resist a police arrest with fisticuffs.

According to a police situational report (sitrep) seen by Graphic Online, on Thursday March 14 at Weija, the trotro driver reportedly stopped in the middle of the road to wait for some passengers who were at the other side of the road.

His action was said to have caused heavy traffic on the road and in the process, a motorbike ran into the rear of a private car.

The police officer went there to help the situation.

But in the process, the driver nearly hit the police officer with the vehicle and sped off, according to the police account of events.

The police officer took an Okada (commercial motorbike) to follow and crossed them.

He then requested that the driver turns for them to go to the station and that resulted in the said attack [watch video below] by the driver and his mate.

After the confrontation, the police officer sat in the vehicle and radioed control for assistance.

The driver and his mate abandoned the vehicle and went away.

The police managed to tow the vehicle to the Odorkor police station, Graphic Online gathered.

On Friday March 15, one soldier [WO] went to the Police station to claim ownership of the vehicle but the district police commander told him to go and come later.

