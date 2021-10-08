Police housing project at Tesano 65% complete

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of construction works on the police housing project at the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra.
The $46 million project is meant to provide accommodation for police officers.
“Currently, there is a housing deficit in excess of two million housing units in the country, and I am happy that these 320 police service housing units will help to reduce the housing deficit,” the minister stated.
Mr Asenso-Boakye said this when he paid a working visit to the project site yesterday.
He also went to the Airport and Roman Ridge residential areas, both in Accra, to inspect work on 68 housing units for public servants.
Project profile
The 320 housing units for the police will comprise 20 residential four-storey buildings that will contain two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.
The project, which is 65 per cent complete, will also have a community centre, a kindergarten, a football pitch and tennis court, among other facilities.
The state-funded project, being executed by Amandi Holdings Limited, started in March 2019 and is expected to be completed in December 2022.
It is part of the phase three of the Security Service Housing Programme, which started in 2018 and is due to be completed in December 2023.
The minister said the police housing project was a major intervention that would increase the housing stock for the men and women in the service.
He indicated that the government had plans to implement other housing programmes across the country to reduce the housing deficit.
“Very soon, Ghanaians will hear from me regarding the new government affordable housing programme that will also contribute significantly to solve accommodation problems,” he said.
Schedule
The Project Manager of Amandi, Mr Salim Soul, said currently, work was ongoing on 16 buildings, some of which were in the final stages of completion, with others at the foundation level.
“Hopefully, by December 2022, we will be completing all the work on the project from residential, public, asphalt roads, green area park, two-metre wall and gates, water supply, drainage, electricity and all underground systems that will help maintain the quality of the project.
“When completed, we will have 320 families living in the apartments and the facilities will be helpful not only to the police community but also the surrounding communities,” he said.