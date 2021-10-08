Queues for Ghana Card at GRA offices in Accra

There were long queues at some Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) offices in Accra where people had gathered to register for the Ghana Card yesterday.
That followed decision by the Communications Ministry for mobile phone subscribers to re-register their SIM cards, with the Ghana Card as the only recognised identification card for the exercise.
Situation
As of 5:30 a.m., many people had queued up at the GRA offices in their effort to register for the card.
The centres visited included GRA offices at the Kaneshie First Light, Osu, Ringway Central, Achimota, Madina Zongo Junction, as well as the premises of the new office complex of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), where the registration processes were going on smoothly.
The SIM registration exercise began on October 1, this year and so far there have not been any reported hitches in the process.
It involves dialing a number to provide some personal information, including the number of a person’s Ghana Card, after which one is asked to go to the telco service provider with the Ghana Card for his or her bio data to be captured.
Vodafone
However, some people who visited the Kwame Nkrumah Circle office of Vodafone to complete the process were disappointed, as the mobile network operator was yet to put in place the necessary infrastructure to capture their biometric data.
The customers had successfully completed the first stage of the process on their phones and were issued with unique codes for the second stage, which required them to visit their service provider for their data to be captured.
They were, however, asked to return next week, by which time the necessary infrastructure would have been installed to facilitate a smooth exercise.
MTN
The situation was, however, different at the Ring Road office of MTN, where a desk had been mounted purposely for the registration exercise, with an official seen taking the biometric data of customers who were required to provide their unique code, Ghana Card and digital address (optional) for the registration.
The company subsequently took the pictures and fingerprints of customers, before completing the entire process, which lasted about 10 minutes.
AirtelTigo
At AirtelTigo, customers were disappointed because the company was yet to begin the exercise.
They were asked to return next week for the registration.