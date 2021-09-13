Police arrest Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of Glorious Word Power Ministries and some three others from his church have been arrested by the police.
They were picked up on Sunday (September 12) for attacking some police officers at his church premises.
A statement dated September 12, signed and issued by the acting Director-General of Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr Kwesi Ofori named the other three suspects as Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum.
Two other suspects are on the run and the police are pursuing them.
They have since been detained for further investigations over the "creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel," the statement added.
"After critically analysing the said videos and based on intelligence gathered, the police embarked on an operation today Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the premises of the church to arrest the suspects."
"During the operation, some members of the church, believed to have been under the direction of Rev Bempah assaulted some police officers.
The statement said the injured personnel have received medical treatment and are responding to treatment.
It said the suspects are currently in custody and will appear before court on Monday, September 13, 2021.
"The police strongly cautions the public against any acts that will disturb the peace of the country.
"We wish to give the assurance that impartial investigations shall continue in this matter and the public will be duly updated," it added.
Social media 'fight' with Agradaa
Rev Owusu Bempah has been engaged in a social media fight with Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa, a fetish priest who says she has converted into Christianity.
Owusu Bempah and some of his followers stormed the home Agradaa last week reportedly brandishing a gun and dared her to come out.
Some videos showing the incident have been shared on social media.
Attached below is one of the videos Rev Owusu Bempah circulated.