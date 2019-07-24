Pan-African Museum established in Sekondi/Takoradi

A PAN-African Museum that will capture and tell African stories and values has been established in Sekondi/Takoradi in the Western Region.
One of Africa’s most respected film makers and literally works producers, Mr Kwaw Paintsil Ansah, funded the project.
The facility, known as the Bisa Aberwa Museum, is located at Nkotompo, a suburb of Sekondi/Takoradi, and houses one of the world’s largest private collections of artifacts, sculptures and audio-visual representations of the African story.
Significance
Addressing the media after a tour of the facility, Mr Ansah explained that the Bisa Aberwa Museum was his brainchild and that it was established to serve as a conduit for handing down traditions, values and customs from one generation to another in Ghana and Africa.
The museum, he said, was also set up to capture events within the slave dungeons in Africa, especially the toils of Africans on slave plantations.
It also highlighted the stories of civil right movements that culminated in the election of Mr Barack Obama as the first African American President of the United States of America, he said.
Mr Ansah said in order to maintain set standards at the museum, the facility would be administered on a corporate governance system, to be directed and controlled by a board for sustainability.
Facilities
Aside from the rich content and stock of African artifacts, sculpture and audio-visual representations, the museum also has room for African food for visitors to taste the rich and diverse dishes of Africa.
“In other museums, there are various things that visitors to the facility would love to buy as souvenirs. Therefore, there will be shops that will sell these timeless gifts and an eatery that will serve real African food,” Mr Ansah said.
According to him, the facility would be the first port of call for tourists and Ghanaians to learn about Africa, its people and its richness.
The museum also contains documented stories of distinguished personalities such as Dr Esther Ocloo, Paa Grant, Nana Kobina Nketsia IV, A.S. Blay and Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
A member of the museum board, Mr Enimil Ashon, said the facility would be officially opened next Sunday, July 28, 2019.
He said the ceremony was expected to be witnessed by many people, including people of African descent who would be in the country to participate in activities climaxing the ‘Year of Return’.
He said stories would be told about personalities whose sacrifices helped to shape African History, both within the continent and in the Diaspora.
The board
The Board of Trustees of the museum includes Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional Area and historian; Prof. Kofi Asare Opoku, a retired lecturer in African Studies; Mr Nathanya Yehuda Halevi, the Director of PANAFEST, representing Diasporan Africans; Mr William Azumah Awinador Kanyirege, a diplomat; Prof. Kofi Agyekum, the Dean of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, and Prof. Kodzo Bright Gavua, an archaeologist.
Others are Mr Nat Nunoo Amarteifio, an architect; Mr Akunu Dake, the Chief Executive of Heritage Development; Madam Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, Madam Gyasiwa Aba Paintsil-Ansah, both entrepreneurs; Mr Frank Davies, a legal practitioner, and Mr Enimil Ashon, a journalist.