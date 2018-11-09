'Our nation has suffered an unnecessary loss' - Akufo-Addo on Adentan knockdown

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his condolences to the family of the student of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) who lost her life on Thursday trying to cross Adentan-Madina highway.
"I express my deep condolences to the family of the student who lost her life yesterday at Adenta, after being knocked down by a taxi, as she attempted crossing the road on her way from school," President Akufo-Addo said in a message of condolence.
"Our nation has suffered an unnecessary loss. The scenes that played out in its aftermath are regrettable, and should not happen again," the President added.
He said the Ministry of Roads and Highways is ensuring that work begins on completion of these bridges in the course of the coming
"I would urge drivers and pedestrians to obey and respect the laws on our roads. All of us, Government and the citizenry, have a collective responsibility to safeguard and preserve life. My condolences, once again, to the family," President Akufo-Addo stated.
Read also:
A first-year female student of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) who was attempting to cross the highway to go to the WASS campus was knocked down and killed on the Madina-Adentan highway on Thursday.
The incident sparked a spontaneous protest again on the highway by residents in the area.
The residents blocked the highway as part of the protest, burned tyres and made it impossible for vehicles to and from Aburi to use the highway.
The police responded to control the protesters but had a hard time following a clash with the protesters.
The deceased was going to join her colleagues on campus for group studies since
Students under the green track vacated on Wednesday to make way for the gold track semester system to start school this weekend.
