We were aimed at and shot, it was no stray bullet - Adentan shooting victim

BY: Mabel Aku Baneseh
Residents of Adentan set fire to several disused car tyres to block the road in protest against frequent car knock downs
A victim in Thursday's riot at Adentan, Accra says she and her son are traumatised after being hit by live bullets.

Ms Sylvia Sam told Graphic Online that she was driving home with her son when two men in helmets and on a motorbike took aim and shot at her through her car.

She said the incident happened at Kenkey House, where she had parked waiting to join the main road on their way home, and that they were not even aware there was a riot.

According to her, the bullet hit her first and then hit her son's thigh.

Rebutting rumours that she and her son had not been shot at, the victim said "we were aimed at and shot at yesterday. It was not a stray bullet. That is the point I would like to make."


"The bullet came through my side of the door, grazed my thigh and lodged in my son's thigh," Ms Sam narrated and added that she was equally traumatised but had to stay strong for her son.

Asked if the bullet was live, the victim answered in the affirmative and said the bullet was at the Nyaho Clinic. She further explained that the hospital was expected to file a medical report on the retrieved bullet.

Police

Ms Sam said she was yet to file an official report with the police. She also disclosed that the police were yet to contact her over the issue.

She said the family, which will issue a formal statement on the matter, towed the car to a safe location.

Ms Sam admitted she could not recall those who shot at her but said witnesses later told her the men were in dark police uniforms and wore crash helmets.

"They were wearing black up and down outfit and also wore closed crash helmets so I could not see their faces," Ms Sam said.