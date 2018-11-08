Another pedestrian knocked down by speeding car at Adenta

BY: Graphic Online

Another pedestrian has been knocked down and killed on the Madina-Adenta highway. 

The incident, which happened Thursday afternoon has sparked a spontaneous protest on the highway.

The residents have blocked the road as part of the protest.

A young lady, was on Friday night knocked down by a car on the Adenta stretch of the Madina-Adenta-Aburi highway and killed in a similar way.

The lady, popularly referred to as Ataa, was crossing the highway with the boyfriend at the area near the SDA Intersection when the vehicle knocked her down at about 8pm.

Passers-by claim that another speeding vehicle run over her when she fell upon the first impact.

More to follow soon...