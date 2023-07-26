OSP will brief public on Cecilia Dapaah investigations when concluded

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it will brief the public on the outcome of the Cecilia Dapaah investigation when concluded.

Cecilia Dapaah is the immediate past Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and the OSP's investigation is in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence by two house helps in 2022.

The OSP on Monday arrested Cecilia Abena Dapaah and conducted a search in her official residence as sector Minister at Cantonments and her private residence at Abelemkpe in Accra, where the said theft reportedly took place between July and October 2022.

Since the announcement of the arrest and the subsequent search in her residence, there have been varied media reports about the work the OSP is doing.

Some have demanded explanations and briefing from the OSP on what has been reported.

However, in a public notice issued Wednesday morning, the OSP said it is "still conducting its investigation. The public will be briefed on the outcome of the investigation when it is concluded, including any further steps the Office may take."

"The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken notice of purported reports, pictures and videos of the steps and actions taken in respect of the matter involving Cecilia Abena Dapaah..."

"The OSP has not revealed, published, or caused to be revealed or published, any report, videos, or pictures of the steps and actions it has taken in the matter and the outcome of the steps and actions."

"The OSP advises the public to disregard any report, videos or pictures purportedly showing the steps and actions and the outcome of such steps and actions taken by the OSP," it added.

Attached below is a copy of the notice

PUBLIC NOTICE On Thursday 20 July 2023, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption related offences involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah in respect of large cash sums reportedly stolen from her house. The OSP has, since then, taken a number of steps and actions, including placing Ms. Dapaah under arrest and conducting searches at two residential properties associated with her. The OSP is still conducting its investigation. The public will be briefed on the outcome of the investigation when it is concluded, including any further steps the Office may take. PUBLIC NOTICE (2) The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken notice of purported reports, pictures and videos of the steps and actions taken in respect of the matter involving Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources. The OSP has not revealed, published, or caused to be revealed or published, any report, videos, or pictures of the steps and actions it has taken in the matter and the outcome of the steps and actions. The OSP advises the public to disregard any report, videos or pictures purportedly showing the steps and actions and the outcome of such steps and actions taken by the OSP. The OSP will brief the public on the outcome of the investigation upon its conclusion and any further action the Office may take.

The OSP placed Cecilia Abena Dapaah under arrest at 11:55 GMT on Monday, July 24, 2023 and questioned her.

Mrs Dapaah resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

OSP searches Cecilia Dapaah's home

Later on Monday (July 24) officials from the OSP accompanied by police personnel visited the official residence Mrs Dapaah at Cantonments and at her private home at Abelemkpe in Accra and searched the two places.

Some neighbours gathered around to observe the security officials enter the house.

What happened in Cecilia Dapaah's home?

Two house helps working for Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Mr. Daniel Osei Kuffour are facing charges at an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items worth millions of cedis from the couple's residence at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The accused individuals, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing.

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022.

During this period, the house helps allegedly stole personal effects belonging to Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery worth US$95,000, according to the police charge sheet.

Additionally, Patience Botwe is accused of stealing six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belong to the minister's husband.

Furthermore, three other individuals, identified as Patience Botwe's current and former boyfriends and her father, are also facing charges for allegedly being involved in the crime. They have been respectively charged with dishonestly receiving GH¢1 million, GH¢180,000, and GH¢50,000.

According to court proceedings, the stolen monies and items belonged to Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, taken from their bedroom in their residence.

The accused individuals were arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Susana Ekuful, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. However, their pleas have not been taken yet.

The court granted bail to Sarah Agyei in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties. The sureties are required to deposit their Ghana cards with the court's registrar. The bail conditions are subject to review by the substantive judge, as Susana Ekuful was serving as a relief judge.

On the other hand, Patience Botwe, along with her alleged boyfriends and father, have been remanded into lawful custody.

The complainants reported the theft case to the police after discovering the missing cash and personal effects. Patience Botwe was caught red-handed entering the couple's room with a duplicate key, leading to her arrest.

Further investigations revealed that Patience, with the help of her alleged accomplice Sarah, had hidden the stolen money and used it to purchase properties and expensive items.

