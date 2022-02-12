Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor arrested for ‘threatening a coup’ - Police

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, a social media activist and one of the convenors of the #FixTheCountry movement has been arrested by the police for “threatening a coup.”
A police statement said he was arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by
Parliament.
Oliver Barker-Vormawor in a series of Facebook posts described the Ghana Army as "useless".
According to the police, “the post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” the police statement dated February 12, 2022, signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori said.
“He will be arraigned before court on Monday, 14th February, 2022.”
“We continue to call on the good people of Ghana to avoid making pronouncements that may lead to a breach of the peace of the country as any
such acts contravene the laws of the country,” it added.