Vice-President’s advance convoy involved in deadly accident

An advance team of the convoy of Vice President Dr
Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday night was in an accident at Kablipe, near Buipe.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly died.
Others are reportedly in critical condition in the hospital.
The team was on its way to Tamale.
According to preliminary reports, the vehicle in which the advance team were travelling veered off the main road that links Buipe to Tamale and ran into some wood lots.
The driver, reportedly died on the spot.
They survivors were taken to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.