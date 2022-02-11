Awake drinking water donates GH¢150,000 to Korle Bu Cardio Centre

Kasapreko Company Limited, producers of Awake Purified Drinking Water has donated GH¢150,000 to the Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
The Kasapreko company, through its "One4Life" charity-driven project, had over the years provided hope and supported patients with heart conditions, especially children who could not pay for the surgery bills.Follow @Graphicgh
Mrs Linda Amartei, Brands Manager at Kasapreko Company said the company since 2016, had donated GH¢75,000 quarterly to the Centre as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.
She said the recent presentation was for two quarters of 2021, emphasizing that an amount of GH¢1,000, 000 was raised from 2016 to 2019, urging Ghanaians to support them by patronizing the Awake Purified Drinking Water to save lives.
Dr Lawrence Sereboe, the Executive Director at the Cardiothoracic Centre who received the cheque said the support from Kasapreko Company from 2016 to 2019 has help to save 53 lives through corrective surgery.
Gospel Musician and reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton who is also the Brand Ambassador for Awake Purified Drinking Water expressed excitement to partner with Kasapreko Company to undertake such an impactful initiative to put smiles on the faces of patients with heart conditions.
She pledged her unflinching support to the project in ensuring that Ghanaians become healthy and contribute productively to the growth of the country.
The "One4Life" campaign which is a life-saving initiative, sets aside 10p from the purchase of every 500ml of Awake Purified water for donation to the National Cardiothoracic Centre.