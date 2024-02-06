Old students of KUMACA support Alma mater with 1000 desks

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 06 - 2024 , 09:12

Global Old students Association of Kumasi Academy (Akunini Global) has donated 1,000 mono desks to their Alma mater as part of their contribution to the teaching and learning in the school.

The group also presented 50 three-in-one metal bunk beds to help reduce the problem of accommodation for freshers.

Presenting the items to the school, the President of the Akunini Global, Harry Boakye said the mono desk project was an initiative of one of the year groups upon a request made by the Headmaster.

He said the entire Alumni Global body, from the 1969 year group to 2021, embraced the initiative and raised the funds to purchase the 1000 mono desks.

Mr Boakye said the old students have in the past made various contributions to the infrastructural developments of the school. Chief among these projects was the provision of an ultra-modern Science Lab, one of the largest in Ghana and Western Africa.

He described education as a shared responsibility and therefore entreated all and sundry to support quality education.

On behalf of the old students, he said the association would continue to support in diverse ways to show their commitment for quality education and projection of the good image of the school.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu who is also the Vice President of the Akunini Global, Ernest Yaw Enim, called on all Alumni Associations in the country to compliment government’s effort in the provision of quality education by contributing significantly towards the development of their various schools.

He said the free SHS flagship programme by the government has seen a lot of schools’ population growing and the assistance of old students was crucial.

The Headmaster of the school, Samuel Gato appealed to the old students association to support the school with the construction of a 21-seater modern toilet facility to cater for the growing population.

He was appreciative of the massive support of the Akunini Global describing them as indispensable and a reliable group

The Student Representative Council (SRC), presented a citation to the old students association in recognition of their immense contributions and assistance towards the development of the school.