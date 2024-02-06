RMU signs MoU with DMI to enhance maritime education and training in Africa

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dar Es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI) in Tanzania, aiming to bolster collaborative efforts and enhance the standards of maritime education and training across the continent.

The MoU signing ceremony concluded a three-day working visit by a DMI delegation to the RMU in Accra.

According to Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jr., the Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU, the MoU entails offering tuition-free scholarships to two female students from DMI to pursue nautical and marine engineering courses at RMU. Additionally, the institutions will collaborate on research activities, demonstrating RMU's commitment to the spirit of the MoU for mutual benefit.

Dr. Brooks emphasized the significance of strengthening collaboration with institutions like DMI, highlighting the potential for Africans to work together towards common goals.

Dr. Tumaini S. Gurumo, the Rector of DMI, outlined areas of collaboration, including research, publication, and the upcoming International Blue Economy Conference scheduled for July in Tanzania. She emphasized the importance of joint efforts and exchange programs for lecturers and students, expressing confidence in the fruitful outcomes of the collaboration.

The exchange of gifts between the institutions marked a symbolic gesture of partnership, with the DMI delegation touring RMU's facilities to explore opportunities for infrastructure improvement in maritime education in Tanzania.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone, as it is the first MoU between DMI and an African institution since DMI's inception in 1978. Dr. Gurumo underscored the importance of African-led initiatives for regional development, emphasizing the role of collaboration in fostering growth and progress.

The partnership between RMU and DMI aims to harness Africa's resources and expertise to drive sustainable development within the continent.