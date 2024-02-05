Nigeria's drug enforcement agency announces seizure of 14,000kilos of cannabis from Ghana

Kweku Zurek Feb - 05 - 2024 , 21:41

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nigeria has announced the interception of a large consignment of Ghanaian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis sativa, smuggled into Lagos from Ghana.

In a statement, the NDLEA said the seizure, totalling 14,524.8 kilograms, was loaded onto two trucks and a J5 bus. The vehicles were intercepted at Ojuelegba area in Lagos during the early hours of Sunday, January 28, 2024.

In the operation, two drivers jumped off their moving vehicles, while a third driver, identified as 66-year-old Nasiru Ojomu, was arrested.

Ojomu works with the wanted Akala, Mushin-based drug baron, Suleiman Jimoh (also known as Olowo Idi Ogede or Temo). Temo has been linked to several shipments of the same psychoactive substance seized by NDLEA operatives in the past three years.

The NDLEA statement emphasized its commitment to both drug supply reduction and demand reduction. The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended the efforts of officers and men across various commands and urged them to remain vigilant.