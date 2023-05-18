Norwegian ambassador mentors winner of competition

Wilda Evans May - 18 - 2023 , 17:04

The Ambassador of Norway to Ghana, Ingrid Mollestad, has hosted Martha Allotey, one of the winners of the “Ambassador for a Day” competition at The LOTTE in Accra to learn more about pursuing a career in fashion.

Martha was among the four young girls who won the “Ambassador for a Day” essay competition, which was organised by the British High Commission and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The purpose of the competition was to provide young girls who won the competition the opportunity to spend a day with the ambassador for the empowerment of young girls and to set their rights on the agenda.

At The LOTTE, which is a store of highly curated fashion and lifestyle goods from the African continent and diaspora located at Cantonments in Accra, Ms Mollestad and Ms Allotey toured the shop to introduce the latter to creative designs made by some African designers.

Ms Allotey was introduced to the numerous fashion designers in Ghana and Africa who have made an impact in the industry by creating several creative items such as clothes, bags, shoes, jewellery, and other accessories.

Ms Mollestad, in an interview later with the Daily Graphic, said Martha’s impressive performance in the competition gave her the opportunity to become an Ambassador for a day.

“Her essay was beautiful and so inspiring that it earned her the opportunity to spend a day with me and also to be coached by a fashion expert, which is a great start in life for her,” she said.

The Ambassador urged all young people to take their education seriously because whatever their career choice might be, they would need education to make it attainable.

Chase dreams

Ms Allotey was also coached by the fashion author and researcher, Ken Kweku Nimo, on how to be a great fashion icon, and the steps she needed to take to become a professional fashion designer.

Mr Nimo later advised the youth to chase their dreams when they discover their interests to make them a reality.

He also encouraged parents to support their children’s career choices by counselling them at an early age to prevent them from struggling to know which profession was best for them.

Ms Allotey expressed gratitude for being chosen to spend a day with the ambassador as well as learn a lot more about her future career.

An 18-year-old student of the Christian Methodist Senior High School studying Generals Arts, Ms Allotey encouraged young people who know the career they wanted to pursue in future to focus on perfecting their skills to be successful in their endeavours.

After the tour at The LOTTE, Ms Mollestad took Ms Allotey to the Norwegian Embassy where Ms Allotey followed and observed closely the day-to-day activities of the ambassador.