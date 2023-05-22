Northern Development Authority hands over projects in U/W Region

Emmanuel Modey May - 22 - 2023 , 08:10

The Northern Development Authority (NDA) has spent over GH¢52 million on 44 projects since April 2020, under an Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) in the Upper West Region.

The projects, which form part of efforts to improve the quality of life of rural folks, include health, education, rural electrification, water, roads and sanitation facilities.

In all, 126 projects were awarded to various contractors under the IPEP programme in the region out of which the 44 had been completed.

Event

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NDA, Sulley Sambian, announced this when he handed over a three-unit classroom block and ancillary facilities to the Zaghe community in the Jirapa municipality and a two-unit teachers’ quarters at Goli in the Nadowli-Kaleo District.

Speaking at the separate durbars, Mr Sambian said apart from the region, the NDA was also undertaking similar projects, about 602, in other parts of the north.

He said the Ministry for Special Development Initiatives (MSDI) presented the projects to the authority in 2022 out of which 304, including those in the Upper West Region had been completed.

Mr Sambian said the concept of decentralisation was not limited to decision-making alone, but included the implementation and ownership of projets.

He, therefore, called for stronger partnership between parents and school authorities to enhance the quality of education in the area.

The CEO also called on the people to cultivate the culture of maintenance to ensure the longevity of the facilities for the benefit of the unborn.

Appreciation

The Upper West Regional Director of Education, Ferdinand Bagyilik Zinnyaeebo, expressed gratitude to the NDA for the project.

He, however, appealed to them to ensure the early completion of similar projects around the various municipal and district assemblies in the area.