EU project to train 350 youth launched in Sekondi

George Folley May - 22 - 2023 , 07:51

A project to train 350 youth to acquire skills in various fields of endeavour has been launched in Sekondi in the Western Region.

The project, which is being sponsored by the European Union under the Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP) and being implemented in the Sekondi - Takoradi Metropolis and the city of Palermo in Italy, is training the participants in crop production, animal husbandry, aquaculture, bio-digester technology, eco-friendly oven production and plastic waste recycling.

Objective

The training is aimed at complementing the various interventions the government and other stakeholders are making to address the youth unemployment situation in the metropolis and across the country.

Launching the project in Sekondi last Thursday, the Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mumin Issah, said the project would provide post training assistance to well - deserving trainees.

He said the trainees would be supported to set up social enterprises, construct 500 bio-digester toilets and 100 eco -friendly ovens for households in low income coastal and fishing communities across the metropolis.

He said the ultimate objective of the training programme was to promote the resilience of the vulnerable in the metropolis, as the government and other formal sector employees alone could not employ the multitude of qualified people looking for employment in the country.

"The situation reaffirms my long conviction that "teaching and learning employable skills is the way forward for most unemployed to become self-employed and employable in the competitive job market," he added.

Agriculture

Mr Issah said the TCSPP training in agriculture techniques was a way to respond to the increasing demand for healthy vegetables due to the flourishing hospitality industry in the country and the general public's consciousness to consume wholesome vegetables and other agriculture products.

The MCE said the Green and Climate - Smart Production technologies was therefore to address the menace of plastics, open defecation and health hazards to fish processors and environmental pollution through fish smoking.

Mr Issah urged the trainees to fully embrace and actively participate in the programme and make good use of the opportunity offered by the project to acquire skills and contribute positively to national development.

He reminded them that the possibility of receiving the post - training support would largely depend on their individual attitudes or conduct during the training.

The Chief of Essipong, Nana Kofi Amuna V, also urged the participants to take the training seriously and come out as better persons in life.

He commended the EU for the support and expressed the hope that it would continue to strengthen the relationship between Ghana and Europe.

Some beneficiaries of similar programmes encouraged the trainees not to despair but work hard to achieve their dreams.