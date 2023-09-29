NGO provides borehole, bathhouses for Aperade SHS

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Sep - 29 - 2023 , 07:19

Bulk Money Foundation, a non-governmental organisation committed to the development of the Akyem Achiase District in the Eastern Region, has sunk two mechanised boreholes for the Akyem Aperade Senior High School.

The NGO has also provided two large bathhouses fitted with showers for the female students of the school.

The four facilities valued at GH¢150,000, were inaugurated at a grand ceremony at Aperade last Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Bulk Money Foundation, George Niako, advised the staff and students of the school to take proper care of the facilities through regular maintenance.

Divulging what informed his decision to support the school, he said during a recent visit to Aperade, he saw a number of female students of the school who were carrying buckets of water they had fetched from a stream which was far away from the school.

Mr Niako said the students told him that the only borehole that provided the school with potable water had broken down which was why they had to go to the stream for water.

He stated that when he contacted the headmaster of the school, Mr Frederick Owusu, he confirmed what the students had told him, and he promised to solve the water problem within the shortest possible time.

The CEO said he provided the modern bathhouses for the female students for them to get used to using the shower before they gained admission to the universities.

Krontihene

The Krontihene of Aperade, Nana Effah Amoama, was grateful to Mr Niako for the gesture and prayed to God to crown all his endeavours with success.Nana Amoama also enjoined the staff and students to take proper care of the facilities for them to last long and admonished the students to study very hard to become responsible future leaders.

The headmaster of the school thanked the donor for the gesture, stressing that the provision of the four facilities would alleviate some of the pressing needs of the school.

He, however, appealed to Mr Niako and other affluent people from the district to help provide additional classroom blocks, boarding facilities and an assembly hall for the school.