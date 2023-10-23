NGO donates books to Akwane Dobro Presby Basic School

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Access To Basics (ATB), has donated 1,500 exercise books to schoolchildren in the Akwane Dobro Presby Basic School in the Nsawam Adoagyeri Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The donation was to offer schoolchildren the opportunity to access quality educational resources to improve their learning.

During the event, the Founder & Executive Director of the organisation, Madam Sarah Ntoh Ashu Davis, called on parents, the government and all other stakeholders to play active roles in supporting the less privileged in communities, especially in their educational development.

The headmistress of the school, Mrs Doris Nortey, lauded the NGO for it kind gesture and thanked them for coming to ease the challenges some parents are going through to get their wards exercise books for this academic year.

For his part, the Assembly Member for Akwane Dobro, Hon. Joseph Yaw Konnor, also expressed his appreciation to the founder of the NGO for contributing their quota towards educating children in the community and also encouraged the NGO to keep extending a helping hand to the community to boost education and women empowerment in the area.

“When NGOs like Access To Basics come and offer a helping hand, they do not expect you to give them money in return.

They expect you to work hard in your studies, always do your homework and most importantly, respect your teachers and the elderly in the community.

Getting such an opportunity to be in school is one of the greatest gifts that anyone can receive, and it is therefore important for you to use the opportunity to equip yourselves by acquiring enough knowledge,” he noted.

ATB is a grassroot non-profit organisation that strives to eradicate poverty in deprived communities in Ghana and other countries to reduce gender inequality through promotion of access to quality education, reproductive, maternal and child health, women’s empowerment and livelihoods, including people living with disability.

ATB also fights against those cultural and social norms that discriminate against women and girls through advocacy and policy.