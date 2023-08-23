Newborn abandoned at Achimota Forest discovered by Ghana Ambulance Service (VIDEO)

Kweku Zurek Aug - 23 - 2023 , 08:17

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded at the Achimota Forest near the Accra Zoo on Tuesday, as an infant girl was discovered by personnel from the Ghana Ambulance Service.

The baby girl was discovered wrapped in a black polythene bag and abandoned in the midst of the forest's tranquillity. Fortunately, the swift actions of the Ghana Ambulance Service team, en route to Achimota School Police Station, led to the miraculous rescue.

The dedicated personnel immediately sprang into action, gently removing the baby from the confines of the polythene bag. Wrapping her in a white cloth, they provided her with the care and attention she desperately needed. Inside the ambulance, the newborn was given thorough care to ensure her well-being and safety.

Newborn Baby Abandoned at Achimota Forest Rescued by Ambulance Service Team#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/AkcveeQJdj August 23, 2023

In the aftermath of this heartrending discovery, a report was promptly filed with the local police. The authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter, determined to uncover the circumstances surrounding this incident of abandonment.