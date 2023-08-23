Committee to review nation's cultural policy constituted

Daniel Kenu Aug - 23 - 2023 , 10:29

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has constituted a 20-member committee to review the country's 2004 cultural policy.

The new policy would hinge on technological advancement, while maintaining the principle of inclusiveness, diversity and sustainability.

The committee comprises individuals of exceptional expertise and passion drawn from academia, arts and culture institutions, among others.

They are Nana Gyan Apenteng, communication, media and culture consultant; Prof. Michael P. K. Okyenefo, University of Ghana, Legon; David Dontoh, DAS Professional Acting and Film Institute; Chris Wetcher, Ghana National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO); George Bosompim, Ghana Academy of Film and Television Arts, and Ahumah Bosco Ocansey.

They are to examine successful cultural policies around the world and make recommendations that will shape the foundation and landscape of the industry in the country.

They are also to ensure that the country's culture policy does not only reflect the richness of "our tradition, but also embraces the potential for innovation and progress".

While embracing technology and artificial intelligence, the committee would also hold dear the relevance of the country's foundation for which culture is the heartbeat.

Funding

In line with this, the sector ministry last year sent a proposal to UNESCO for assistance to build the capacity of key stakeholders and also roll out programmes and projects.

UNESCO subsequently gave approval and agreed to fund the initiative at $82,000, of which the first tranche of $41,000 had been released.

Inauguration

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, who inaugurated the committee in Accra yesterday, gave an assurance that the government will offer the necessary resources and also create an environment that would encourage innovation and excellence in arts and culture.

"Our cultural heritage belongs to every citizen and it is our duty to safeguard it for future generations while also allowing it to evolve in response to changing times.”

"The world around us is changing at an unprecedented pace and we must remain relevant and adaptive," he added.

Mr Okraku Mantey said that culture was the thread that weaved the tapestry of the nation's identity, heritage and aspirations.

The deputy minister, therefore, urged the committee to evaluate and enhance the cultural policy to align with "our evolving society."

Appreciation

Nana Gyan Apenteng expressed appreciation for the honour done them and said the task underscored the government's commitment to preserve, promote and develop the nation's cultural heritage.

He said culture was the driving force for social cohesion, economic growth and the overall well-being of the nation.

Nana Apenteng, therefore, said he and his colleagues would use their expertise and come out with a policy that would stand the test of time.