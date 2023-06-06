NCCE Citizen Week celebration: Asantehemaa encourages youth to embrace leadership and build united nation

Emmanuel Baah Jun - 06 - 2023 , 15:06

The Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, has delivered a powerful message to the youth of Ghana, urging them to embrace their responsibilities as agents of change and future leaders in building a peaceful, strong, and united democratic country.

During her address to pupils from St. Anne's Anglican Junior High School, who paid a visit to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi as part of the National Commission for Civic Education's Citizenship Week Celebration, Nana Yiadom III emphasized the need for the youth to recognize themselves as leaders of the future.

She stressed the importance of their active participation in shaping a prosperous nation.

The week-long celebration aims to provide pupils across the country with interactions with eminent personalities who serve as role models in society. This year's theme, "30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion; The Role of the Ghanaian Child," highlights the pivotal role children play as future leaders and agents of change in peace-building.

Nana Yiadom III encouraged students to take their education seriously as a crucial step towards fulfilling their future responsibilities. Drawing inspiration from the late Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary-General, she emphasized the value of hard work, humility, and academic discipline in preparing for leadership roles.

Furthermore, she urged students to cultivate discipline, humility, and a strong work ethic.

The Asantehemaa commended the National Commission for Civic Education for organizing the Citizenship Week and called for the program's continued implementation due to its significant benefits for society.

Among the attendees were Margaret Konama, the Ashanti Regional Director of the NCCE, and Andrew Ofori Larbi, the Deputy Director. The presence of these esteemed individuals underscored the importance of instilling good citizenship values in Ghanaian pupils.