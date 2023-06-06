Peace Council initiates process to broker peace between Nogokpo and Archbishop Agyinasre

The National Peace Council says it has commenced a process to broker peace between the traditional leaders of Nogokpo and the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

This follows an impasse between the people of Nogokpo and the Perez Chapel leader.

The church and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare have been criticised by a section of the public following one of the sermons of the church in which the founder said Nogokpo was the "demonic headquarters" of the Volta Region.

Some indigenes of Nogokpo have called out the Archbishop to apologise over his comments which the Archbishop has done in his Sunday, May 28, 2023, service.

Even though Archbishop Agyinasare has rendered an apology over his comments, saying he did not in any way intended to denigrate the people of Nogokpo and the Volta Region as a whole, the Nogokpo traditional leaders have given the Archbishop a 14-day ultimatum to appear before them.

But the Peace Council in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, signed by its Chairman, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, said "Recognizing the fact that the impasse if not quickly addressed may have consequences on peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country, the National Peace Council, in pursuit of its mandate to facilitate conflict prevention, appeals to the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Perez Chapel International to remain calm and not give in to provocations as efforts are being undertaken to address the situation."

The Peace Council also called on all those who have been affected in any way by the stalemate to exercise restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements on the matter.

Similarly, the National Peace Council also urged the media and all those who make statements on the matter to exercise maximum restraint in their narratives to protect the peace, stability, and the integrity of the country.

"We want to inform the public that the Volta Regional Peace Council has begun the process to engage the parties for amicable redress," Peace Council's Chairman stated, adding "The Council concludes by respectfully reminding Ghanaians of how far we have come as one nation, living together as one people for many years."

Attached below is a copy of the Peace Council's statement

Press release on recent issues regarding Nogokpo Traditional Authorities