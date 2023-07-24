National Service allowance goes up

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Jul - 24 - 2023 , 00:00

The government has approved an upward adjustment of the monthly allowance for National Service Personnel from the current GH¢559.04 to GH¢715.57.

This follows a case the management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) put up for an upward adjustment.

A statement signed by the Acting Director, Corporate Affairs of the NSS, Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, and issued in Accra over the weekend, said that the new level of the allowance would take retrospective effect from January this year.

The statement said the approval, which was contained in a letter dated July 18, 2023, and signed by a Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, was a result of series of engagements between the NSS Secretariat, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Finance.

The letter also directed the Controller and Accountant-General to give effect to the new levels of personnel allowance.

The statement confirmed that all National Service Personnel, who were currently in active service, were entitled to arrears for the difference in the upward adjustment from January 2023 and would be paid accordingly.

The statement concluded by urging all National Service Personnel to exercise patience as the necessary administrative processes were being concluded to have the arrears paid.