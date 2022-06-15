Accrafloods: Move to higher grounds, more rains expected tonight - NADMO

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is warning of more rains tonight and urging residents of flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds as a precautionary measure.
NADMO in a Weather Warning signed by its Director of Communications, George Ayisi and copied to GraphicOnline said reports from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (G-Met) indicate that there will be more rains tonight along cities including Accra, Kasoa, Cape Coast and Takoradi.
"Reports from GHANA METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY (G-Met), indicate that there will be more rains into the night along the Coastal Cities of Accra, the night along t Kasoa, Cape Coast, and Takoradi," the Weather Warning reads.
"All citizens living in these areas are warned to take precautionary measures to stay safe, especially those living in flood-prone areas. Such people are advised to move to higher grounds and identified Safe Havens in their communities to avoid Danger.
"NADMO entreats the General Public to pay heed to this weather warning and act accordingly to keep safe. Counting on your understanding and placing premium on your safety and that of your family and properties".
The warning also includes emergency contact numbers for persons who require assistance during the downpour - 112, 0302964884 and 0299350699.
The Ghana Police Service had earlier also advised commuters and motorists to be cautious after hours of rainfall resulted in flooding in some parts of Accra.
More rains expected tonight, NADMO advises people in flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/CguCXZhJHt— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) June 15, 2022