AccraFloods: Police issues alert after hours of rainfall leaves parts of capital submerged (VIDEO)

The Ghana Police Service has advised commuters and motorists to be cautious after hours of rainfall resulted in flooding in some parts of Accra.
The Police in a tweet asked residents of the capital and surrounding areas to avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas.
"Accra and its surrounding enclaves are experiencing a downpour and due to this, Commuters and motorists are advised to be cautious as some places might be flooded. Low-lying and flood-prone areas should be avoided as much as possible," the Ghana Police Service official account posted.
Public Alert— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 15, 2022
Accra and its surrounding enclaves are experiencing a downpour and due to this, Commuters and motorists are advised to be cautious as some places might be flooded. Low-lying and flood-prone areas should be avoided as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/HpweD9r8Ua
The Police have also deployed patrol teams to some affected areas.
"Anyone in an emergency due to the weather should contact the Police Emergency numbers 18555, 191 or 112 for assistance," the tweet read.
Affected areas
Some areas that were submerged included parts of Osu, Tema Station, Trade Fair and the Kaneshie Station.
Streets around Osu, Tema Station and the Graphic road were submerged with vehicles stuck in the resulting gridlock.
The situation was no different at the Kaneshie Station and Abossey Okai where traders were warned to avoid wading in the waters to avoid electrocution.
The city has developed a reputation being flood-prone and as part of efforts to reduce the occurrence, the Ministry of Works and Housing has announced plans to acquire a Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) for the protection of vulnerable communities.
Accra Floods: Parts of Osu nearly submerged by rains Wednesday morning. #GhanaNewsAgency#GNA#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/21HkiuhJns— Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) June 15, 2022
Accra Floods: Residents, Traders of Abossey Okai warned to move to safety as rains continue unabated Wednesday morning.#GhanaNewsAgency#GNA#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/geDiEBo2d5— Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) June 15, 2022
Accra floods: Tema Station Junction flooded, causes gridlock.#GhanaNewsAgency#GNA#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/U1Rc1gM2ev— Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) June 15, 2022
The main Lekma road, Teshie.#PulseViral #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/WQU8Tguw5I— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) June 15, 2022
#AccraFloods again#MetroTV pic.twitter.com/CL210fcbHP— Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) June 15, 2022