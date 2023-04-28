MODEC commends Regional Maritime University for maintaining high standards training

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Apr - 28 - 2023 , 16:18

The Managing Director of Mitsui Ocean Development and Engineering Company (MODEC) Ghana, a global supplier and operator of offshore floating vessels, Mr. Theophilus Ahwireng, has lauded the efforts of the Regional Maritime University for maintaining high standard training centre and also training programs.

According to him, in today’s world, practical, experimental and vocational or technical competencies cannot be replaced since it is a prerequisite for operational excellence.

He made this observation during the launch of a training programme aimed at enrolling seven females with welding expertise to encourage more females to venture into the technical and vocational skills on April 25, 2023.

“At MODEC Ghana, we believe strongly in operational excellence and the continues improvement, innovations and the development of programs fit for purpose,” he said.

This, he explained, is the reason for which MODEC GH continues to invest heavily in several world class tailor-made training programs for young engineers in the upstream oil and gas industry and allied industries.

The sponsored training programme will offer young SHS graduates with science background the opportunity to gain practical vocational skills that would kick start their careers and entrepreneurial pursuit.

Mr. Ahwireng, took the opportunity to announce that MODEC and its SPC partners are also sponsoring the training of two (2) instructors at the welding and fabrication centre of RMU to Canada for the Canadian welder bureau, for their level two (2) certification which takes off this month.

He was of the view that they will return with expertise to further upgrade the level of technical skills training offered at the centre.

Dr. Barboucarr Njie, the Registrar of the Regional Maritime University who stood in for Dr. Jethro Wilbert Brooks Jnr. the Vice Chancellor of the University, explained further that the MODEC Welder training centre of the University is a state-of-the-art facility that was refurbished by MODEC and Tullow and handed over to the Regional Maritime University.

He commended MODEC Ghana for the continues support adding that this facility has over the years trained three hundred and seven (307)individuals in various levels of welding and fabrication outside the thousand (1000) regular students of the marine engineering department pursuing their degrees and diplomas who make use of the facility for their practical lessons.

“Despite the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020, we have continued to provide training opportunities for aspiring welders from Ghana. Togo, Cameroon, Nigeria and Gabon who have secured jobs in industries such as the oil and gas, maritime, mining and construction industries, whiles others have gone into their own welding and fabrication businesses,” noted.

Explaining further, Dr. Njie said, out of these trainees, only eleven (11) representing 3.6 percent were females hence the need to engage more females to endear the technical and vocational area to the female group.

The three-month welding training program which cost 40 thousand dollars for the selected seven young females would provide hands-on experience, training and mentoring to pursue their career in welding and fabrication.