Ministers banned from foreign travels

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, with immediate effect, banned all ministers and their deputies from travelling outside the country for the next one month.
The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Bentum Arhin, who confirmed the directive, did not give details.
Other sources told the Daily Graphic that the only exception to the directive was emergency medical condition that required outside attention.
Government business
Although Mr Arhin did did not assign any reason for the ban, governance analysts believe the move is to ensure that government business, especially issues about the 2022 Budget currently before Parliament, is resolved without a hitch.
Just like the previous ban issued on June 21, 2018, all ministers and deputy ministers seeking to travel with compelling reasons must seek the express, prior and written approval from the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.
Previous directive
On June 21, 2018, President Akufo-Addo directed the temporary suspension of all foreign travels by ministers, deputy ministers, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) and heads of government agencies.
The statement announcing that suspension said guidelines in respect of future foreign travels aimed at minimising disruption to government's domestic work were to be communicated shortly.
Signed by the Chief of Staff, the statement said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration was, however, exempted from that temporary ban on foreign travels.