East Legon Hills: 2 members of robbery gang terrorizing residents busted

Two members of a robbery gang that has been terrorizing residents of East Legon Hills in Accra in recent times have been arrested.
The two were arrested on Sunday dawn (December 5, 2021).
They were arrested when they staged an armed robbery operation at the CPL Estate, around the Redrow Phase 2 towards Lakeside Estate.
The Accra Regional police team together with the Lakeside patrol collaborated to arrest them.
The police have given their names as Samuel Agyei and Sumaila Mahama.
There has been at least three robbery incidents in the area in the last three weeks, with victims from CPL, Redrow Estate Phase 2 and Communication Hills Estate.
The two suspects are currently in police custody being prepared for court.
