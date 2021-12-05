Gender Ministry introduces new Apps, toll free to address challenges

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection(MOGCSP) in collaboration with its partners have introduced five electronic systems and strategies to help address sexual and gender based violence as well various challenges among children and the vulnerable segment of the population.
The systems are the Orange Support Centre, the Single Window Citizen Engagement services, the Social Welfare Information Management system, and the Ghana National Household Registry Database.
These electronic systems has enabled the MOGCSP to track effectively the issues affecting all its sectors between August 2020 till date in line with government's vision of digitalising the various sectors in the country to bring about transformation in the country's development agenda.
The Care taker Minister of the sector, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, announced this in Accra today(December 5,2021)when she took her turn at the Meet the Press series instituted by the Ministry of Information for Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDA's) to account to the people.
Toll free
According to her,from March to June 2021, 1,448 calls were received through the toll free number (0 800 111 222) and resolved.She explained that Greater Accra Region has the highest number of cases reported while the Bono and Western North Regions have the lowest number of reported cases.
The toll free comes under the Orange Support Centre(OSC) which is a technology platform that aims at providing information and support for survivors of Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence including child marriage in Ghana.
Mrs Dapaah further stated that the OSC comes in two folds; the call in section( a toll free line) and the mobile app referred to as the Boame App. “The Centre demonstrates the continuous efforts from all stakeholders to bring to zero all forms of Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Ghana” the care taker Minister further observed.
At the OSC, she said, “there is a team of volunteers in the health, legal and psychosocial sectors who render relevant services in their fields of work to victims and survivors.