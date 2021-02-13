Mfantseman MP donates to Abeadze rainstorm victims

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Mrs Ophelia Mensah, has donated quantities of relief items to victims who were hit by a rainstorm in the Abeadze Kyeakor community.
The items included 200 packets of roofing sheets, 200 bags of rice, 200 pieces of cloth and toiletries for over 150 victims devastated by the rainstorm.
The rainstorm destroyed properties and rendered over 150 people homeless at Abeadze, a farming community in the Mfantseman municipality.
Presentation
Presenting the items, Mrs Mensah said she was informed about the tragedy in the community and quickly mobilised resources in collaboration with the assembly to help the affected persons.
That, she noted, was a testimony of her unflinching commitment to work assiduously to bring more development and relief to her constituents.
She advised persons living in life threatening structures to do the needful and collaborate with designated state agencies to save their lives and property.
The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Kenneth Kelly Esuman, who accompanied the MP, asked the beneficiaries to put the items to good use.
He urged them to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.
Beneficiaries
Some beneficiaries who received the items on behalf of the victims thanked the MP for the support and expressed the hope that the items would help alleviate their plight.
While expressing appreciation to the MP for the gesture, Mr Moses Amoah, a victim, called for more support from benevolent organisations and philanthropists to improve on their situation.
“We are still appealing to institutions and individuals to support us with more relief. The MP and the assembly have done their best but we still need more relief items,” Mr Asamoah said. —GNA