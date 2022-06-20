Male lawyers celebrate veterans on Father’s Day

Male lawyers in Accra have donated items to the Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG) to celebrate veterans during this year’s Father’s Day celebration.
The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo, donated food items, toiletries and clothes on behalf of male lawyers of the Greater Accra Regional branch of the association in Accra.
Similar donations were expected to be made across the various regional branches of the association.
Recognition
Mr Boafo said the gesture was in recognition of the role the veterans played in Ghana’s independence fight and history.
He said the public had underestimated the importance of the security agents in the country in the past, saying they played invaluable roles in the country's independence struggle, and, therefore, deserved to be honoured.
“If there are fathers who have laid down their lives for our stability, then they are our veterans. Most times, people do not appreciate the role security agents play for our stability,” he stated.
Mr Boafo said over the years, Father’s Day celebration had not been given much prominence despite the important role men played in the society.
“We took a decision that we wanted to affect our society more, and change the status quo by coming out to make donations to certain selected groups across the country,” he added.
Celebration
Mr Boafo explained that a father was not merely about a biological relationship but extended to any person who played that role.
He said a coordinating committee would be set up by the Bar Council to make the celebration an annual affair.
The Executive Director of VAG, Captain Ben Edmund Duah (retd), expressed appreciation to the association, saying the donation appreciating the contributions of veterans in Ghana was the first to have come from a distinguished organisation like the GBA.