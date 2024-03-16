Let’s remain committed to ensuring peace, security in sub-region - KAIPTC

Francis Osabutey Mar - 16 - 2024 , 06:14

THE Commandant at the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Major General Richard Addo Gyane, has entreated stakeholders working towards ensuring peace and security in the sahel to remain committed to the cause.

He said it was only a collaborative effort of partners that would help prevent the spread of terrorism and extremism in the West Africa sub-region.

The Commandant was speaking at the second steering committee meeting and closure of a project dubbed, "Preventing violent extremism, radicalisation and small arms proliferation in the sahel and adjoining coastal countries in West Africa,” in Accra last Thursday.

The one-year project was implemented by KAIPTC, with support from the Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The project, which started in March 2023 - March 2024, was aimed at addressing the escalating insecurity associated with violent extremism in the sahel and adjoining coastal states in West Africa.

The participating countries were Ghana, Benin, Togo, Cote d'lvoire, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders who reviewed their activities, reflected on progress made, challenges encountered and lessons learned, as well as the sustainability of such interventions.

Achievements

Major General Gyane said the project had improved knowledge and information sharing among civil society actors to strengthen their collective response abilities and capabilities through research, capacity building and policy dialogue.

"Through capacity development, training of trainers, regional policy and experience sharing seminars, the project has empowered some 93 participants, made up of 22 women and 71 men from across seven countries in West Africa," he said.

The Commandant also added that it had contributed to creating awareness of working together among the various actors, and developed the skills set of the Accra Initiative member states, although the sub region was still witnessing some terror attacks.

Major General Gyane presented a motorbike each to two participants in the project — the Accra Initiative in Ghana and the Fusion Centre.

He said six motorbikes had earlier been presented to other participating countries in the West Africa sub-region.

Major General Gyane also mentioned challenges KAIPTC encountered in the execution of the one-year project to include limited time and heavy administrative work.

"We had to go through the project's planning, implementation and closure phases all in one year," he added.

Commitment

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Nisanobu, expressed commitment of his country to ensuring peace and security in the region.

"Be assured of Japan's continuous support and contribution for relevant initiatives that promote peace and security in the world," he added.

The Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP, Sukhrob Khoshmukhamedov, also said his outfit would continue to partner Japan and other civil society organisations to advance peace and security in Ghana and in the sub-region.