Let’s help people of Apeati to rebuild their lives – Speaker Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has issued a statement to condole with the people of Apeati in the Western Region over the tragic explosion that killed a number of people and reduced structures to rubble on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
The Speaker entreated all Ghanaians to remember the people of Apeati in their prayers and asked adjourning communities to open their doors to them.Follow @Graphicgh
He also called on “the rest of Ghanaians to offer whatever support they can by way of food, water, building materials, clothing, and anything essential to ease the grief of our fellow country men and women. Let us, in the proverbial Ghanaian spirit of love and hospitality, help them to rebuild their lives.”
Below is the statement issued by Speaker Alban Bagbin.
STATEMENT ON THE APIATE EXPLOSION BY RT HON ALBAN SUMANA KINGSFORD BAGBIN, SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT
I received with shock and sadness news of an accident that resulted in the tragic loss of lives, varying degrees of injury and the loss of property in the town of Apiate, near Bogoso in the Western Region.
I offer my condolences and prayers to the victims and their families. Their pain and grief is unimaginable. But “the Lord is near to the broken hearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18)
I entreat all Ghanaians to remember them in their prayers. I also encourage those in adjourning communities to open their doors to them. And to the rest of Ghanaians to offer whatever support they can by way of food, water, building materials, clothing, and anything essential to ease the grief of our fellow country men and women. Let us, in the proverbial Ghanaian spirit of love and hospitality, help them to rebuild their lives.
Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament