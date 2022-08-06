Lante Dzan We ushers in Homowo festival

The chiefs and people of the Lante Dzan We Clan of Accra last Saturday ushered in the celebration of the annual Homowo festival with traditional rituals.
Lante Dzan We Clan, a division of the Asere Kotopon quarters of the Ga State, is said to be the custodian of the calendar for the celebration of the Homowo festival.
In attendance were Pokuase Lante Dzan We Mantse, Nii Abease; France Weku Mantse, Nii France; Ofankor Mantse, Nii Clottey Boi, and Kaneshie Lante Dzan We Mantse, Nii Ayitey.
The celebration by the clan opens the way for other areas of the Ga State to celebrate the festival in turns, with the greater Ga Mashie scheduled to celebrate the occasion next.
The celebration witnessed the ritual of the sprinkling of kpokpoi, the traditional corn-based Homowo meal, by the chiefs, and the pouring of libation in a buoyant atmosphere of music and dance to rekindle reunion among families and usher in a session of merry-making.
It also involved the fi ring of muskets in a traditional Ga royal setting of native practices.
The Chief of Lante Dzan We, Nii Lantei Otanka II, led the traditional rituals as he sprinkled the kpokpoi in the various family houses as required to show gratitude to God and the ancestors for a bountiful harvest and to also ask for blessings in the years ahead.
He sprinkled the kpokpoi in some Asere clan houses, including Pleno We,
Frimpong We, Agbon We, Anumsan We, Mettle We, Odiasempa We, and Nii Lante Okunka We.
He called on the people of the Ga State to unite and to stop the installation of multiple chiefs in their various clans in order to move the Ga State forward.
“Every Ga citizen is worried about the conflict caused by the installation of two chiefs in some of the Ga traditional states,” he lamented.
“Without unity in the Ga State, we cannot focus on moving the Ga State forward,” he said.
Nii Otanka thanked the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Elizabeth Sackey, and the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuiye, who donated food items and various sums of moneys towards the celebration.