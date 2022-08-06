Chief Imam builds school, mosque for Ablekuma-Joma

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has constructed a mosque and an Islamic basic school at Ablekuma-Joma in the Greater Accra Region for the Muslim community.
The one-storey mosque and the one-storey Islamic school — which has dormitories and ancillary facilities — were funded by friends and admirers of the Chief Imam.
The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, inaugurated the projects yesterday at an event that attracted Muslims from around the world, including the Imam of the Central Mosque of Abuja, Nigeria, Sheikh Prof. Ibrahim Maqari; the Leader of the World-Wide Tijaniyya, Khalifa Sheikh Mouhamadou Mahy Niass, and the Khalifah-Tijaniyya Faida of Nigeria, Khalifa Muhammed Sanusi Lamido.
Other invited guests were the Mamponghemaa, Nana Agyakoma Difie, who represented the Asanetehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi; a retired Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Andrew Campbell, and the Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Nakoa Nazareth Ansah Jamson.
Commission
Dr Bawumia said the charitable works of the National Chief Imam were aligned perfectly with the principle of service to Allah, community and country, and that it had always been a pleasure to emulate it.
He noted that the building of a school and the establishment of a mosque devoted to the glory of Allah were part of the array of projects executed by the Chief Imam.
Education
Dr Bawumia said over the years, national development had been built on the back of education because it helped young people to defi ne their socio-economic challenges to contribute to the establishment of a better nation.
He explained that the government was in tune with the impactful role education played in the development of the country, and that it was the reason behind the free education at the pretertiary level.
Significance
On the mosque, Dr Bawumia indicated that its significance could not be overstated because all mosques had been exalted places of worship, a focal point of education, social welfare, community gathering and for other social interactions.
Praising the Chief Imam, he referenced Prophet Mohammed who said that “Whoever builds a mosque for the sake of Allah, may he be glorified and exalted. Allah will build something like it for him in Paradise”.
Shining example
Dr Bawumia urged all to emulate the shining example of the National Chief Imam by doing their best to contribute to the development of Ghana.
“Ghana needs you and all your energy, intellect, creativity and innovativeness. Building a better society we all yearn for involves every one of us. Let us strive to maintain a more positive attitude towards the development of Ghana,” he added.
Sheikh Sharubutu commended all those who supported him to build the structures to the glory of Allah.
He said education was crucial in preparing the youth for the future, as well as to take up leadership roles, because those who were ignorant would never be at the same level with those who have acquired knowledge.
He described knowledge as a robust foundation, but said ignorance demolished even the strong foundation of anything, and urged all to help in providing both secular and Islamic knowledge to the youth as a way of empowering them.
He urged the government to continue with its educational policies that were geared towards providing access for majority of the youth.
“Times are hard, but Allah is time,” he said, and urged all to continue to pray for the leadership of the country for them to be blessed with the strength and support of Allah to bring ease and comfort to the society.