One killed, another in critical condition as Ashanti records 2 fire outbreaks in 24hrs

Fire has killed an 18-year-old boy while a middle aged woman is also battling for her life in two separate fire incidents in the Ashanti Region.
The incidents occurred on Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6, 2022.
The woman is receiving treatment at the Ankaase Methodist Hospital while the Ashanti Regional Police have deposited the body of the boy at the morgue for autopsy.
The boy was reportedly trapped while attempting to salvage some properties.
The woman (name unknown) was said to be asleep when the fire started on Friday morning around 1:30 am at Ahenkro in the Afigya Kwabre South district of the region.
As residents in the five bedroom house ran for their lives, the woman was completely forgotten.
Minutes later, she was heard screaming for help but none could go back to rescue her.
She, however, managed to go through the blaze but was badly burnt. She was quickly rushed to the Ankaase Methodist Hospital within the district where she was admitted.
The Fire Service, however, managed to douse the fire within an hour-and-a-half.
Second incident
And barely 24 hours later on Saturday around 2pm, Kronum in the Suame Municipal also suffered a similar fate.
According to the regional PRO of the Fire Service, Divisional Officer 3 Peter Addai, the fire started from a nearby 10-bedroom plastic recycling manufacturing firm, spread to adjoining houses, razing them down.
According to him, the 18-year-old boy who was trapped was found Sunday morning, adding that his body had been sent to the morgue by the police.
According to DO3 Peter Addai, the fire team arrived on the scene at 3:51 pm and managed to douse the fire around 10:04 pm.