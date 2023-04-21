Laboratory professionals to join May Day parade

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Apr - 21 - 2023 , 08:32

Members of the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) will join the 2023 May Day celebration in Ghana for the first time after becoming an independent trade union, representing professional medical laboratory scientists across the country.



The inclusion of the MELPWU in the annual May Day celebration by Organised Labour, which marks a significant milestone for the union, comes after it secured a Collective Bargaining Certificate from the Chief Labour Officer in July last year.

This empowers the union to represent and negotiate salaries and collective agreements on behalf of its members across the country.

Parade

“The members of MELPWU, which broke away from the Health Services Workers Union, would join the national workers’ parade in Bolgatanga and the regional parades across the country,” a statement signed by the General Secretary of the MELPWU, Cephas Kofi Akortor, said.

It said the participation of the union in the celebration was expected to draw attention to the critical contribution that medical laboratory professionals make to the progress of the country's healthcare system.

"The role of medical laboratory professionals is essential to health care and we are proud to be recognised as a vital part of the nation’s healthcare team," the statement said.

Activities

The statement noted that as part of its activities for the celebration, MELPWU would conduct free fasting glucose test for members and participants of the celebration, organise fun games, present awards to deserving members and engage in a jamboree after the parade.

The May Day celebration is observed annually on May 1 every year.

It is a day set aside to celebrate the contributions of workers to the development of the country and to advocate better working conditions and welfare for workers.

The theme for this year's May Day celebration is: “Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: our responsibility."