Police refutes claims of power theft and illegal connections

GraphicOnline Apr - 21 - 2023 , 08:50

The Ghana Police Service has refuted allegations of power theft and illegal connections at the Osu Police Barracks and the Kumasi Central Police Station. The claims were made by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the media.

In a press release, the Police Administration stated that the payment of electricity by the police is centrally managed and not directly paid for by individual police officers or commands, hence there was no incentive for the service or any of its officers to steal electricity as alleged.

The Police Administration conducted investigations into the matter and found that the ECG had disconnected three buildings at the Osu Police Barracks and one building at the Kumasi Central Police Station because they had no electricity meters.

The connections at both locations were done by officials of the ECG directly to the poles because the company indicated that it did not have any meters available at the time.

The investigation was conducted at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police, who subsequently held a meeting with the management of ECG.

The Police claim the outcome of the investigation was made known to the ECG, and they accepted and expressed regret about the situation.

Following the investigation, all Police Regional Commands were directed to officially invite and work with ECG officials within their areas of operation to reexamine all existing electricity connections and metering in all Police facilities across the country, including the possibility of installing bulk meters instead of individual meters for each building.

The Police Administration also called on the public to disregard the false claims of power theft and illegal connections levelled against the Police, stating that there is no basis for the allegations.