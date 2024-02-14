Previous article: Chinese prison inmate did not escape from Korle Bu premises - Management

Kwabena Kwakye of Oman FM passes on; Watch his appearance on radio moments before he passed

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Feb - 14 - 2024 , 14:02

Kwabena Kwakye of Oman FM and popular host of the political talk programme - Boiling Point on Oman FM, has passed on.

Commonly referred to as Wofa Kwakye (KK), but officially known as Martin Kwabena Kwakye, he was the Director of Radio at Oman FM.

He was at work on Wednesday morning [Feb 14, 2024] and was on the morning programme - National Agenda.

He contributed to the discussions on the morning show and expressed an opinion about President Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle. [Watch the attached video below].

Wofa Kwakye reportedly lost consciousness at work and was rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was pronounced dead, Graphic Online has been told.

Official announcement

In an official announcement later on Wednesday evening, it was explained that the "sad event" happened at 11:10 am.

Kwabena Kwakye

Wofa KK was a revered voice on the airwaves, known for his significant contributions to popular programmes such as “Boiling Point” and “National Agenda,” often stepping in for the main host.

Before joining Oman FM, Kwabena Kwakye worked with Adom FM, and also served as a correspondent for Net2 TV.

