Klottey Korle clusters of schools get support

Juliet Akyaa Safo May - 15 - 2023 , 13:36

Two Clusters of Schools within the Klottey Korle Municipality have received assorted items from the Nii Noi Nortey Foundation to support teaching and learning.

The foundation, founded by the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, presented items such as stationery, toiletries, confectionery and school uniforms to the Mantse Tackie Liberty Cluster of Schools, while four refrigerators and a cash amount of GH₵5000 were presented to the Nii Amugi Calvary Cluster of Schools to support the teachers.

Similarly, the team moved to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, also known as the Ridge Hospital, to foot the bills for five nursing mothers who had been discharged but were unable to pay their bills.

The team also donated GH₵4,000 to help the hospital complete a surgery for a baby that had been abandoned by the parents.

Donation

Mr Nortey explained that the foundation’s decision to donate to the schools and hospital was to support development within the municipality.

At the schools, he said the foundation’s 11-member committee on education would be doing similar donations to improve the welfare of teachers and students.

He said although the gesture was necessitated by the celebration of his birthday which fell on Wednesday, May 3, their priority was to alleviate the burden on teachers who sometimes had to use their monies to support some students.

“The education committee of the foundation will work with the heads of schools from time to time to improve the welfare of the children,” he said.

He, however, called on other benevolent institutions and organisations to frequently come to the aid of such schools, noting that the children were the future leaders of the country.

Teachers role

Presenting the refrigerators to the Nii Amugi Calvary Cluster of Schools, Mr Nortey stressed the importance of the welfare of teachers in the education sector and called on charitable organisations not to ignore them.

He promised the heads of schools that the foundation’s education committee would continue to liaise with them to provide them with the needed support.

“We thank the teachers for the good work they render to the children and we want them to know that they are not alone. We will be supporting them,” he said.

At the Ridge Hospital, Mr Nortey said the health committee of the foundation would offset the bills of more nursing mothers, adding that that would be done monthly.

Appreciation

Receiving the items on behalf of the two schools, the Municipal Education Director for the Korle Klottey municipality, Mrs Joyce Osae-Apenteng, thanked the foundation and said the items had come in handy as they would improve teaching and learning.

She, however, asked for more of such donations to enhance the learning and teaching conditions of the schools.

The Public Relations Officer of Ridge Hospital, Juliana Haruna, also thanked the foundation and called on other organisations to support social interventions at the hospital.

She indicated that social problems associated with providing health services cannot be solved by the hospital alone, stressing the need for support from organisations.

She also appealed to the public to support mothers who have been discharged but were unable to pay their bills.